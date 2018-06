A historic moment took place in Kentucky on Sunday as the first LGBTQ historical markers were unveiled in Lexington.

It commemorates commonwealth of Kentucky V. Jeffrey Wasson, in which the state Supreme Court nullified an Anti-Sodomy Statute in 1992.

Along with the Faulker Morgan Archive, Just Fund Kentucky helped put together the unveiling ceremony.

Both groups hope to unveil more historical markers across the state.





