LGBT Bullying Town Hall Set for Thursday
Two local groups will meet in Evansville later this week to discuss bullying against LGBT students.
The Tri-State Alliance and the Rainbow Catholic Interfaith Coalition will host a town hall on Thursday the 19th at 6:30pm at the St. Lucas United Church of Christ on W. Virginia Street.
The groups say LGBT students have been bullied in local schools and that more needs to be done to stop it.
There will be a panel discussion followed by parents and students sharing their experiences.
