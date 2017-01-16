LGBT Bullying Town Hall Set for Thursday

Two local groups will meet in Evansville later this week to discuss bullying against LGBT students.

The Tri-State Alliance and the Rainbow Catholic Interfaith Coalition will host a town hall on Thursday the 19th at 6:30pm at the St. Lucas United Church of Christ on W. Virginia Street.

The groups say LGBT students have been bullied in local schools and that more needs to be done to stop it.

There will be a panel discussion followed by parents and students sharing their experiences.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments