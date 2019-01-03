Home Kentucky Lexington Democrat Adam Edelen Announces Run for Kentucky Governor January 3rd, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will have more competition this election.

Lexington Democrat Adam Edelen has filed paperwork indicating that he and Louisville Developer Gill Holland are running as a tag team in the 2019 Kentucky Governor’s race.

Edelen delivered the letter of intent today to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

Edelen is at the top of the ticket, while Holland is listed as his running mate for Lieutenant Governor.

