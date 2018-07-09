Lexi Burkhart Named North Posey Girls Soccer Coach

Former USI women’s soccer player and part-time 44News reporter Lexi Burkhart has been named the next head coach of North Posey girls soccer.

The school board confirmed the appointment Monday as Burkhart plans to balance her education at Southern Indiana with the Vikings job.

Burkhart’s father Shane Burkhart, coaches the Bosse boys basketball team, and Lexi attended Bosse High School before heading to USI.

North Posey finished 5-14 last season and lost 10-0 to Mater Dei in the sectional championship game.

