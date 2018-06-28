Home Indiana Evansville Levco Blames Hermann for Outcome of Beckerle Case June 28th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

The man hoping to become Vanderburgh County Prosecutor is calling out his rival for not getting a murder conviction in the Aleah Beckerle case.

Aleah went missing in 2016. Her body was found in an abandoned home in 2017. Days later Terrence Roach was arrested for her disappearance and death and was charged with murder, kidnapping, burglary with serious bodily injury, criminal confinement, and abuse of a corpse. In May 2018, a jury found Roach guilty of criminal confinement and abuse of a corpse. He was acquitted of murder and kidnapping, and given a near maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.

The outcome of the trial does not sit well with Aleah’s family, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann, and even the man trying to take Hermann’s job.

Former Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Stan Levco says Terrence Roach was not found guilty of murder because of how the State handled the case.

“I don’t blame the jury for it at all, I blame the prosecution for it,” says Levco. He believes Hermann tried the case too quickly, did not call enough witnesses, and during jury selection he did not question the jury. Meanwhile, Hermann disagrees.

“For those of you that were at the trial, those jurors were questioned multiple times,” says Hermann. “I don’t think it was a question of how the case was presented. In Indiana, the system is that you present a case and then the jury that was selected from our community. They listen to the evidence and they are the deciders of the law and the fact.”

He also disagrees Levco’s political approach.

“I think it’s despicable to take the death of a disabled victim and to use that as a political football,” says Hermann. “I’m more interested in what he would do to improve our community and how he would make it safer.”

