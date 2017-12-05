Home Kentucky Henderson Letters To Santa Claus Can Be Dropped Off In Henderson’s Central Park December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Letters to Santa Claus can be dropped off at the mailbox in Central Park’s Christmas in the Park display. The deadline for letters to be dropped off is Friday, December 15th. Santa’s mailbox is located in a small post office structure near Santa’s house.

This annual Christmas in the Park celebration opened on Friday, December 1st. There are more than 15,000 lights in the display and the popular cutouts will remain through December, featuring more than 30 displays.

Several popular displays include the Santa Express train, Santa’s Sled, the North Pole Fire Truck, the Castle and the Holiday School Bus.

Santa will have visits with kids on Saturdays, December 9th and 16th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays, December 10th and 17th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

