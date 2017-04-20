Let’s Get FUNKy!

It was one of the first events I ever attended in Evansville, and STILL one of my favorites, Funk in the City Spring Art Festival is this weekend!

Featuring over 90 artists from throughout the region, awesome food vendors and a fun environment to shop, the Haynie’s Corner Art Festival is one of our community’s festival traditions you don’t want to miss.

Admission is $5 and kids are free! Rain or shine.



Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider.



