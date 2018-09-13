Let’s get FUNKy on Haynie’s Corner!

We have two chances a year to get FUNKy, and the next one is coming up!

Get funky at Fall Funk in the City Art Festival , Saturday, September 22nd.

For just five dollars, shop over 100 vendors, for art, jewelry, clothing, and food on Haynie’s Corner.

Then, the party will continue after the arts festival has concluded with Funk After Dark lasting from 4:00 until 11:00 pm.

There will be beer, wine and cocktails available thanks to Mo’s Traveling Medicine Show.

There is a five dollar entry to the beer garden, with the gate proceeds going to Patchwork Central.

Join in the FUNKy fun, next weekend.



This is the 16th Annual Fall Funk in the City @ Haynie’s Corner!! Featuring over 100 artists from throughout the region, awesome food vendors and a fun environment to shop, the Haynie’s Corner Art Festival is one of our community’s festival traditions you don’t want to miss!

Admission is $5 and kids are free!

Rain or shine event!

