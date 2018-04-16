Let’s Get Funky!

The time has come…Funk in the City returns to Haynie’s Corner this weekend!

Come out, look, shop, socialize and listen to live music this Saturday from 10am-4pm.

Admission is $5 and kids are free!

This is a rain or shine event!



Love Evansville? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments