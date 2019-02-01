Let the Warm Up Begin

Well we told you about the light ice threat yesterday and as you see even though the precipitation was light, it didn’t take much to cause problems. It was an icy start to our Friday, light freezing rain and sleet passed over the Tri-State overnight into the morning hours. It’s been below freezing since Monday so that was one reason we saw glazing and minor icing. There were many slide offs, school closings and slick driving conditions throughout the morning. But conditions have improved as temperatures continue to be on the rise.

Southerly winds will continue through the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s to low 40s. But that’s only the start temperatures will warm even more by the weekend.

Will Phil see his shadow? Or will it be an early spring? Despite what happens tomorrow in Punxsutawney, PA, we will see spring-like temperatures at least for the next week, but something tells me we have plenty more winter left to go.

The weekend is looking pretty nice, considering the brutal cold we just endured. Areas across the Upper Plains and Great Lakes will likely see +60 to +70 degree temperature reversal from what they experienced this past week. As for here in the Tri-State highs Saturday in the low to mid 50s and by Super Bowl Sunday were looking at mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Over the next 6 to 7 days temperatures will be some 15 to 25 degrees above normal. That’s certainly a welcome sight after dealing with arctic temperatures most of the week.

Despite spring-like warmth next week we may see quite a dose of rain Monday-Thursday, with the heaviest rain Wednesday-Thursday with even thunderstorms possible as a front stalls over the Ohio Valley. Then reality sets in tail end of the week as will see a return to wintry weather. But hey let’s enjoy the spring-tease Mother Nature is offering up to the Tri-State.

