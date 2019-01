Home Indiana Evansville Les Shively Reappointed in Vanderburgh County Superior Court January 9th, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Superior Court has reappointed Judge Les Shively to the position of judge for 2019.

In a news release, officials said the position is essential to the successful operations of the court.

Judge Shively is a graduate of the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

He joined the Vanderburgh Superior Court in 2013 after a 33-year career practicing law.

Comments

comments