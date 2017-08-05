Home Indiana Leopold Man Dies In ATV Crash In Perry County August 5th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly ATV crash in Perry County.

Officials confirm 54-year-old Donald Gill of Leopold died after crashing his ATV. He was not wearing a helmet or safety belts.

The crash happened around 11am Saturday in a private cornfield off Oliver Road in Leopold.

Family members say Gill was in the area training his dogs for squirrel hunting. And his relatives went searching for him when he did not come home.

Officers say Gill was found pinned under the ATV and unresponsive.

