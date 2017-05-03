Leonhardt and Kunkle Earn GLVC Honors

USI softball head coach Sue Kunkle and freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt were named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach of the Year and Freshman of the Year at the GLVC Softball Awards Banquet Wednesday night.

Leonhardt, who earned first-team All-GLVC honors, is one of four Screaming Eagles to make an All-GLVC team.

Joining Leonhardt were senior catcher Haley Hodges, junior outfielder Olivia Clark-Kittleson and junior first baseman Marleah Fossett.

Leonhardt posted a GLVC-best 23-1 record during the regular-season and a 1.44 ERA.

She also added 149 strikeouts on the year.

Hodges, the 2016 GLVC Player of the Year, earned second-team All-GLVC accolades and became the program’s all-time leader in career home runs (41) and RBIs (165).

Clark-Kittleson had third-team All-Conference honors along with Fossett.

Kunkle won GLVC Coach of the Year honors for the second time in her career and first time since 2006 after leading USI to its second 40-win season in program history.

USI (40-10, 19-7), which is ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in the NCAA II Midwest Region poll, begins the GLVC Tournament tomorrow against William Jewell.

