Lenovo Reaches $3.5 Settlement Over Pre-Installed PC Software

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan joins 31 other attorney generals to announce a multi million dollar settlement with technology company Lenovo.

The $3.5 million settlement resolves claim that the company violated consumer protection laws by installing software on its laptops that put people’s personal information at risk.

Madigan claims that software could access passwords, social security numbers and financial information without the person knowing.

The complaint also said the software made the devices more susceptible to hacking. Lenovo has to get consumers’ permission to use pre-installed advertising software and make it easy for them to opt out of it.

Illinois will get a little more than $250,000 from that settlement.

