LemonAid Stand Helps Fund Therapy for Disabled Individuals

The 22nd annual Easterseals LemonAid Stand kicks off. Volunteers sold more than just lemonade. There were grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, ice cream, smoked BBQ, baked goods, lemonade, and more.

The LemonAid stand is hosted by the George family, who loves to give back after all Easterseals has done for their son, Owen.

Owen George said, “To help fund therapies for kids and adults who can’t afford it, but they need the services. So this is just my way of saying thanks to them.”

The LemonAid Stand raised $6,600 at today’s event. Proceeds from this event will help fund therapy at Easterseals for individuals with disabilities in the tri-state.

