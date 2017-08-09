Home Indiana Evansville Leibundguth Enters Race For Position on Evansville City Council August 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Another candidate has entered the race to fill the vacant seat on Evansville City Council. Alan Leibundguth filed paperwork to fill the third ward seat formerly held by Anna Hargis.

He ran for the same council seat in 2011 and ran for State Representative in 2012. He also served as a pilot in the US Air Force. Leibundguth says Mayor Winnecke encouraged him to throw his hat into the ring given his past experiences running.

He says he wants to work with the mayor and council to make better financial decisions for the city. The Republican Party Caucus will decide between Leibundguth and John Hayden at the party caucus on August 12th.

