Indiana Lawmakers Organize For 2018 Legislative Session

The new year means it’s back to work for Indiana lawmakers. Wednesday was the first day of the 2018 legislative session.

There’s lots to get done in what’s called a short session just 10 weeks long. One group was pushing lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana.

State Representative Jim Lucas has already introduced a measure to do that. There’s even potential movement from Republican leaders House Speaker Brian Bosma says he’s at least willing to study the issue.

Also, big momentum and potentially a clear path to legalize Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana. Bills have already been introduced and votes will be cast in the coming weeks.

“This was an issue there was virtual unanimity on – that we should do away with our outdated Sunday sales – my hope is we can pass that,” says Bosma.

Other developments Wednesday included a growing call for action and an investigation into the state’s Department of Child Services.



