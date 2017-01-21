Legislative Break Offers Insight To Commonwealth Constituents

The regular session for the Kentucky General Assembly is underway. It is a short-session this go around, law-makers are bound to 30 legislative days but they say it’s full throttle in Frankfort. Seven bills passed in the first work week at the Kentucky state capitol. Legislators are on a break until February but are working to make sure Commonwealth constituents know what is going on. On Saturday GRADD, also known as the Green River Area Development District, hosted a meet and greet with State legislators.

The question and answer session was packed with residents eager to hear from the men and women elected into office. During session, legislators passed a bill repealing Kentucky’s prevailing wage. Supporters call it “Right to Work” and opponents call the legislation “Right to Work for Less.” The newly passed law brought up concerns at Saturday’s question and answer session but some legislators say it’s time to move on.

While some laws have passed others will be introduced when the session convenes. One that created a lot of conversation is Representative DJ Johnson’s house bill 128 that proposes a bible-history class as an elective for Kentucky high-school students. Johnson says he knows there will be concerns and possibly even legal issues but says the proposed legislation is only to provide a historical context of the bible within our country.

“It’s freedom of practicing your religion and that’s great but if he would like to introduce this study on the bible and how it relates to the country then he should also understand that we need to be a little more…not just inclusive but also pluralistic and have offerings on electives of perhaps all the religious texts,” said Naheed Murtazh a Daviess County resident.

Johnson adds there is no set curriculum contingent to the legislation, “I’ll leave that up to the school and if they want to discuss other religions at the same time, why-not, but let’s not over look the impact the bible has had in our society.” Lawmakers are scheduled to be back in Frankfort for part two of the session on February 7th.

