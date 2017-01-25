Home Indiana Legislation Proposes Increased Penalties For Animal Cruelty Crimes January 25th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Indiana Pinterest

A local state representative is hoping to increase penalties when it comes to animal cruelty crimes. Ryan Hatfield is behind a bill that would raise the penalty for anyone convicted of harming an animal.

House Bill 1604 comes off the heels of several animal cruelty cases stemming from right here in the tri-state. Hatfield is taking aim at prosecuting and punishing alleged animal abusers more appropriately.

If passed, House Bill 1604 will provide harsher penalties for cruel acts such as striking or tormenting an animal. Under current Indiana law animal cruelty is classified as a Class A misdemeanor. The proposed legislation would increase the penalty from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Hatfield says the bill would provide prosecutors more options in animal cruelty cases, “In my time in the prosecutor’s office, I saw far too many cases of animal abuse where prosecutors were essentially left with slapping the defendant on the wrist because the laws are simply not strong enough, don’t send a clear enough message that Hoosiers are simply not going to put up with this kind of behavior.”

House bill 1604 additionally allows the courts to require a person convicted of animal cruelty to receive psychological, behavioral or other counseling as part of their punishment. Under the proposed legislation, if a person is convicted it will come at a cost. The bill provides abusers to reimburse the owner of the animal for any veterinary bills and pay them for their loss if the animal is killed.

