Indiana Legislation Change Causes Solar Panel Boom September 17th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

After Indiana Lawmakers passed sweeping legislation to change the way net metering works, skeptics believed the industry may collapse. The demise hasn’t happened quite so fast, instead experts are saying the opposite, there has been a rush towards solar.

Experts believe that the boom in business is because of a very important date. If applications for solar are put in by October 19th, those folks will be grandfathered into the retail rate they are currently getting. If people install solar after that date, they will be grandfathered in for only 15 years.

Experts believe the rapid growth may no be sustainable for the future. They are hopeful that the momentum built from this time will continue into the future.

