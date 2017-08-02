Home Indiana Legendary Notre Dame Coach Ara Parseghian Dead At 94 August 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Legendary Coach Ara Parseghian, who led the Fighting Irish to win two national titles in 1966 and 1973, died Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. at his Granger, Indiana home. He was 94.

Parseghian was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1980. He led the Irish to a 95-17-4 record over his 11 seasons in South Bend, highlighted by the 1966 and 1973 teams that finished 9-0-1 and 11-0-0, respectively, and claimed the university’s eighth and ninth consensus national championships.

He also led the Irish to victories in the 1970 Cotton Bowl, 1973 Sugar Bowl, and the 1974 Orange Bowl.

Parseghian retired after the 1974 season and went into broadcasting. He worked as an analyst with CBS Sports through the 1988 season, and ABC Sports between 1975 and 1981.

In 1994, Parseghian, along with his son and daughter-in-law, started the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation to fund the study of Niemann-Pick Type C Disease (NPC) to find a cure.

The foundation has raised more than $45 million to combat the disease, which claimed three of Parseghian’s grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund at Notre Dame.

Funeral arrangements for Ara Parseghian are pending at this time.

