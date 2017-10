Legendary New Orleans musician Fats Domino has passed away at the age of 89. Family members say he died peacefully Tuesday morning.

He was born Antoine Domino in 1928 and was known for his big smile and his skills on the piano.

Fats Domino sold more than 65,000,000 albums, outselling every 1950’s Rock and Roll act aside from Elvis.

Fats Domino was also one of the first 10 people inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1986.

