Legal Situation Discussed at Darmstadt Neighborhood Meeting

The Town of Darmstadt holds a neighborhood meeting to discuss the latest information in its legal battle with a developer.

That developer wants to build apartments on land just South of town but an ordinance passed by the town decades ago prohibits apartment complexes to be built.

At the meeting Wednesday, the town is focusing on the court hearing set for September 25th. It stems from an appeal filed by Darmstadt against the Board of Zoning Appeals decision, allowing CWK Investments to move forward with a planned apartment complex on the South side of Darmstadt.

Wednesday’s meeting held at Salem Church gave residents a chance to have their questions answered.

A big question, is what exactly will happen at the judicial review on September 25th?

The judge is expected to rule on two Darmstadt ordinances that right now only allow single family homes to be built within town limits.

The town does have insurance that covers lawyer fees for the lawsuit but for the court hearing, the town will have to come up with the money themselves. They plan to set up an escrow account people can donate to, to help pay legal fees.



