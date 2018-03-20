Legal Community Weighs In On Trump’s Drug Plan

President Trump is calling for capital punishment for high level drug dealers. It is part of his new plan to fight the Nation’s prescription opioid epidemic. Trump says his administration will combat the opioid crisis with stiffer penalties, including the death penalty for certain traffickers.

On Monday, the President unveiled his three part plan that includes interdiction and law enforcement, education and funding programs that aim to rehabilitate. The part of the plan that made headlines involved Trump’s idea to use capital punishment for drug dealers. The President is directing The Department of Justice to seek the death penalty in crimes where the death penalty is applicable.

Under the 1994 Federal Death Penalty Act, capital punishment can be sought in more than 60 different crimes. Most federal statutes providing for the death penalty require a death to have occurred but trafficking in large quantities of narcotics is an exception.

In 2017, more than 80 people died in Vanderburgh County due to drug related overdoses. Prosecutor Nick Hermann says while the National trend has shifted toward moving away from the death penalty, there could be public support for Trump’s idea, “I think when you talk about drug dealing, I think people nowadays see that as potentially killing dozens and dozens of people, certainly we’ve seen that here. So I think you’re starting to see a perception change among the public.”

Judge Wayne Trockman with Vanderburgh Superior Court says he disagrees with Trump’s proposal and he knows evidence-based programs are the solution, “We’re in an opiate crisis…an epidemic. People are dying and sending them to prison or giving them the death penalty is not the answer. We tried the war on drugs and who wants to raise their hand and say that worked?”

Hermann says the possibility of federal courts taking up more drug trafficking cases is good news for the county, “It used to be that if you were in state court the last thing you wanted to hear was that the federal government was taking your case and the state was dismissing. I would like to see us get back to that time where we had stiffer penalties on the federal side.”

Trump’s proposal to utilize the death penalty in federal drug crimes is a move he can make unilaterally. In making his announcement Monday the President even said he doesn’t know if this is something our country is willing to get behind.

