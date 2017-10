44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates goes Inside the Community for 44News Morning Brief, our weekly legal segment.

Attorney Bruse Loyd joins us from Houston, Texas to talk about legal tips for first time landlords.

Loyd suggests the following:

– Check the potential tenant’s financial history

– Have a written lease

– Take a security deposit

– Understand your landlord rights

– Have an understanding of tenant rights

