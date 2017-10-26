Legal Brief: What Is Sexual Harassment

44News goes Inside the Community with Attorney Bruse Loyd for 44Morning Brief.

With more than 40 women accusing 65-year-old movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, it has prompted other actors and every day men and women to talk about sexual harassment.

Loyd explains what sexual harassment in the workplace, what it is and what it is not.

He also explains the policies against sexual harassment in the workplace and how to report sexual harassment.

