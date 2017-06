44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for a new legal segment called 44News Morning Brief.

Attorney Bruse Loyd joins us from Houston, Texas.

With school out — and summer on the way — the Tri-State area is at the height of travel season. This morning Loyd shares two of his top five legal travel tips before families hit the road or the skies.

He says to make sure to check beneficiary designations and create a will.

Comments

comments