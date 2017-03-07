Left to Their Own Devices: Youth and Technology

Research shows increased screen time, whether it be on a mobile device or television, can have negative effects on youth. A local psychologist says parents are largely complacent when it comes to monitoring their child’s exposure.

At a public presentation at Newburgh Elementary School, Pediatric Psychologist James Schroeder says the average youth spends close to ten hours and forty-five minutes a day exposed to technology. And, it’s having an impact on sleep. He refers to it as the great sleep recession.

“Youth today, about eighty-five percent go to bed with their mobile devices on. Now I’ve never had a parent who has told me that they don’t believe sleep is really important but if eighty-five percent of youth are going to bed with their mobile devices. We know it’s actually disrupting sleep in many ways.

He adds the first major point is knowing the dangers and the impact it can have on youth. The second point for parents is assessing their own choices and acknowledging any complacency in monitoring their child’s device consumption.

