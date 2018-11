Home Indiana Lebanon Toddler in Critical Condition after Accidental Shooting November 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A four-year-old girl from Lebanon, IN is in the hospital after being shot by her younger brother.

The four-year-old girl was taken to Riley Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities received a call at 10 a.m. about a little boy accidentally shooting his sister.

According to the police, the children were being watched by their grandparents.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

