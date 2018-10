The Highland Challenger League has the support of several communities across the Tri-State in addition to many organizations.

This time around, the Evansville Leathernecks youth baseball teams and the Reitz Cub team helped out with the athletes.

While the Reitz Cub team, which is made up of eighth graders in the Panthers system, is a repeat buddy, the Leathernecks made their first visit on the HBC Challenger League diamond.

