At Least Two Hospitalized After an Early Morning Home Invasion in Evansville. December 28th, 2016

Evansville Police are investigating an early morning home invasion that sent at least two people to the hospital. According to the police report, officers responded to St. Mary’s Hospital just before 1:00am Wednesday morning, for a report of battery. When they arrived, victims say three men broke into their home in the 300 block of Harriet Street and assaulted them with what they believe to be a baseball bat. There’s no word on the exact condition of the victims.

