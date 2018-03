Home Indiana At Least One Dead In Mobile Home Fire March 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Gibson County Coroner’s Office has been called to a mobile home fire in Buckskin, Indiana. The call came in around 2:00 this afternoon.

Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators are also at the scene.

There’s no word on how many people are dead or what caused the fire.

We will update information as it becomes available.

