Home Kentucky At Least One Dead in Hopkinsville Plane Crash May 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

At least one person has died after a plane crash in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area near Shurdan Creek Road Friday just before 12:30 p.m. The plane crashed in a wooded area just northwest of Hopkinsville.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Authorities are not releasing the exact make, model and tail number of the plane until the family is notified.

There’s no word if any other people were on the plane when it crashed.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene of the crash.

Comments

comments