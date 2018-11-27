Home Indiana Evansville Most and Least Charitable States Across the Nation November 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Since the season of giving is a upon, a report has been released that lists the most charitable states across the nation.

WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Most Charitable States for Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated in the U.S. on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, and serves as a way to kick off the charitable season.

In the Tri-State, Illinois ranked the highest on WalletHub’s list at 16th, with Indiana and Kentucky trailing behind at 41st and 42nd.

This year, Minnesota ranked the most the most charitable out of every state, with the U.S. ranking 4th overall across the globe.

Click here to view the full report published by WalletHub.

Comments

comments