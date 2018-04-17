The Learning Curve: Youth Resources

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana for The Learning Curve.

The organization is a non-profit that works primarily with middle and high school aged students to develop them into stronger leaders who give back to the community and stay away from drugs and alcohol.

The organization includes the following four programs: TEENPOWER, Vanderburgh County Teen Court, Make a Difference Grants and Teen Advisory Council.

For more information on how to get more students involved call 812-421-0030.

