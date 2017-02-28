The Learning Curve: TWISTEM “Beauty of Engineering” Conference

For The Learning Curve, 44News goes Inside the Community with the ladies of TWISTEM which stands for Tri-State Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Saturday, March 4th, TWISTEM is holding a special conference at the University of weekend at Evansville for young girls. The event is called “The Beauty of Engineering.” Students will take part in activities in rotation through various STEM related stations staffed by professional women and college students in the fields of engineering and computing science.

The “Beauty of Engineering” is Saturday, March 4th from 8am-11:15am.

It is limited to the first 200 girls, and you must fill out an application to attend.

The cost is $10 per girl.

For more information and to receive an application form, send emails to twiSTEM.evv@gmail.com.

