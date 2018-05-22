The Learning Curve: Tough Enough to Support Girl Scouts

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana. The organization has several events planned for the summer to help everyone stand up for all girls in our community as they strive to become women of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

The proceeds from the summer outings support the Girl Scout leadership program, ensuring that all girls in our local communities have the support, experiences, and opportunities they need to realize their potential.

This Memorial Day the Girl Scouts are having its Give Back S’more Love for our local first responders, military, and veterans! Join Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana online as they treat the individuals who play such an important role in our community. Call 812-421-4970 or click here to purchase a package of Girl Scout S’mores, and Girl Scouts will hand deliver your order to a local first responder, military member, or veteran in honor of his/her service. Your purchase benefits the local girls in our community and helps honor the patriotic commitment of our brave men and women in uniform.

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout is a Golf Outing at Cambridge Golf course on June 23rd.

And the Tough Cookie Mud Run is an obstacle course 5K held at our Girl Scout Camp in Cannelton, IN August 25th.

The proceeds from both events support the Girl Scout leadership program.

Comments

comments