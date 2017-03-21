The Learning Curve: Tools 4 Teaching

Tools 4 Teaching joins 44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates for The Learning Curve.

We are going inside the community for the learning curve… An education segment we do on Tuesday mornings.

Julie Burczyk says the new store opens in Evansville on April 1st.

As a former educator and parent, Burczyk says she wanted to open a store for teachers, families, daycares, preschools, churches, etc.

Once open, Tools 4 Teaching is located at 401 South Green River Road.

For more information you can call 812-401-2060.

