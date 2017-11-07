The Learning Curve: Student Slumps

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for The Learning Curve.

Matt Hart — from ReACT to Bullying and PBIS Rewards — share several ideas to help students beat the mid-year slump.

Hart suggestions the following:

Restate goals – Remind students of cornerstones

Reteach expectations – Acknowledging positive behavior and awarding points

Bring in new rewards – New items and privileges

Encourage accountability – They check their point totals for ownership.

Involve parents – Parent support is crucial.

Change Things Up – Lesson plans, seating, or even teacher.

Try something new – Active online programs like GoNoodle.

Break out the books – Intro your favorite book to the classroom.

Collaborate with your class – What they study or how they study.

Stop, drop, and think – A daily quote and discussion can be a goldmine.

