The Learning Curve: Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for the Learning Curve for Sexual Assault Awareness month.

For the past 17 years, the month of April is used to shed light on the realities of sexual violence throughout our country.

And the Albion Fellows Bacon Center has several events to educate and raise awareness about sexual assault.

Embrace your voice this April by joining Albion for our Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events. Our events include Walk a Mile in Her Shoes (April 10th), Responding to Child Sexual Abuse: Advice from Child Molesters (April 19th or 20th), and Take Back the Night (April 26th). Sexual Violence Awareness Month is a chance for our community to come together to make a change. Embrace your voice because your voice has power. For more information about our Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events, visit www.albionfellowsbacon.org.

According to the Albion Fellows Bacon Center every 98 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, and victims usually know the perpetrator.

Also 1 in 6 women and 1 in 33 men have been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.

