The Learning Curve: reACT to Bullying

April 4th, 2017 44News This Morning

44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates goes Inside the Community for The Learning Curve with details about an anti-bullying program that is changing local schools.

Matt Hart is behind the organization reACT to Bullying. He says the organization is on a mission to inform, equip and inspire.

So far this school year, Hart says he has been to over 90 schools and reached 60,000 people including school administators and employees in the workplace.

For more information on this program visit www.reacttobullying.org.

