The Learning Curve: Positive Teacher Recognition

School is coming to an end, but Matt Hart with PBIS Rewards says now is the perfect time to consider positive teacher referrals.

Hart says changing the climate of your school can begin with the simple act of acknowledging your staff for their hard work and dedication. And he adds that getting your staff know they are making a difference in the lives of their students is a powerful way to encourage them daily.

– Positive referrals include the following:

– Ask parents to nominate teachers – social media is a terrific way to get the word out

– Allow students to participate – provide a way for students to nominate teachers

– Include all staff members – your cafeteria staff and custodians make a difference too

– Gauge your staff personality – some will want public recognition, some will not

– Give immediate recognition – acknowledge staff as soon as you receive their nomination

