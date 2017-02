44News This Morning anchor Shelby Coates goes Inside the Community with Patchwork Central. The organization is holding its “Soup, Salad and Style Show,” Thursday, Feb. 23rd.

The event raises funds and awareness about Patchwork Centrals programs for the community.

Come out to Haynie Corner to enjoy lunches prepared by Patchwork chefs and preview spring fashions by Wildflower. There is also a live and silent auction.

