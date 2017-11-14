Learning Curve: Mental Health America of Vanderburgh County

Adolescence years can be riddled with anxiety and stress increasing mental health concerns. Anxiety is something nearly all youth will experience, with its average onset at just 11 years old. While many mental health disorders can be treated through options like therapy, coping skills or medication there are area resources that can also help. Mental Health America of Vanderburgh County is a community resource that provides service learning on mental health issues.

The group’s current training seminar is called “Youth Mental Health First Aid” the program is for anyone working with youth. Area Executive Director Emily Reidford joined 44News This Morning in our learning curve to promote the program that aims at mental health education and identification.

