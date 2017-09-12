The Learning Curve: Loving Me Conference

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for The Learning Curve for details about the second annual Loving Me Conference.

The girls conference is organized by the YWCA and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Organizers say the conference was created to support the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

The conference is for girls in grades 5-8 (specifically girls of color). It is a chance to highlight girls of color’s unique struggles and how they can work through the struggles to thrive. The purpose of the conference is to learn the importance of positive self-esteem and self-love.

The 2nd annual Loving Me Conference is Saturday, Sept 16th at 8:30 at Ivy Tech Community College on North First Avenue.

To register email Andre Davis at andre.davis@oldnational.com.

