The Learning Curve: Ignite It! Creativity Forum
The Children’s Museum of Evansville joins 44News This Morning for The Learning Curve. Executive Director Stephanie Terry shares details about the upcoming Ignite It! Creativity Forum.
Ignite it! Is a chance for business and community leaders, educators, parents and partners to come together to be inspired to invest in innovative thinking
The forum starts with a luncheon on Wednesday, March 15th at the Doubletree by Hilton in Evansville. It wraps up with Professional Development on March 14th and 15th.
The cost is $50 dollars a person and $400 for a table of eight.
Participants should register by March 3 by visiting www.cmoekids.org or by calling 812-464-2663, ext. 225.