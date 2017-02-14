The Learning Curve: Ignite It! Creativity Forum

44News | Evansville, IN

The Children’s Museum of Evansville joins 44News This Morning for The Learning Curve. Executive Director Stephanie Terry shares details about the upcoming Ignite It! Creativity Forum.

Ignite it! Is a chance for business and community leaders, educators, parents and partners to come together to be inspired to invest in innovative thinking

The forum starts with a luncheon on Wednesday, March 15th at the Doubletree by Hilton in Evansville. It wraps up with Professional Development on March 14th and 15th.

The cost is $50 dollars a person and $400 for a table of eight.

Participants should register by March 3 by visiting www.cmoekids.org or by calling 812-464-2663, ext. 225.

