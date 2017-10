44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for The Learning Curve.

Brittany Naylor with Project Reveal talks about a weekend event for young girls. Project Reveal is holding its fourth annual “Girls – Embrace Your Body” event. It’s Saturday, October 21st from 9am until 11am at Southern Indiana Career and Tech Center.

The event is for K-12th grade girls.

For more information and to register click here.

