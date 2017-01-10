Learning Curve: Girl Scouts

44News This Morning anchor Shelby Coates spoke with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana along with the Director of Marketing Madalyn Bradley. And we also had Emma and Mariah from the Girls Scouts here in the studio.

This year is the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies, and to celebrate, there is a new cookie called Girl Scout S’mores. It’s not only a year of selliing cookies, but also 100 years of girls learning skills such as goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, that is design to make them future leaders.

For the cookie sales, pre-orders are going on right now. Cookies will be delivered February 13th, and that is when there will be cookies booths popping up all over our region.

You can also contact the council office at 812-421-4970 or visit Girl Scouts.

