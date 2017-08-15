The Learning Curve: Explaining Charlottesville

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for The Learning Curve with a heavy topic– How do you explain what’s happening in Charlottesville, Virginia to your kids?

Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Junior is charged with second degree murder, accused of ramming his car into a crowd in Charlottesville.

The action killed a 32-year old woman and injured at least 19 others.

This all happened during a protest against plans to remove a Confederate statue from a public park.

Jeff Stucke with Stucke Counseling explains if you should talk to your kids about the situation and at what age.

