The Learning Curve: Evansville African American Museum

March 27th, 2018 44News This Morning

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the Evansville African American Museum for The Learning Curve.

New Executive Director Dr. Ashley Jordan shares details on several events happening at the museum in the upcoming weeks.

Music at the Museum is taking place on Friday, March 30th at 6PM. Reggae musician and songwriter Zion is performing.

April’s calendar includes Kids Crafty Saturday on April 14th and an African American Cloth Dying Workshop on April 27th.

